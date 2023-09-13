My Hero Academia Characters Return to Fortnite

In less than 10 months,returns to Fortnite for a second collaboration with a bunch of new goodies to spoil fans and players alike.

In less than 10 months, My Hero Academia returns to Fortnite for a second collaboration with a bunch of new goodies to spoil fans and players alike.

The FPS game announced on Tuesday that the iconic anime series will make a return in the game's latest update. In its v26.10 update, the outfits of the series' characters, Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido will be available for the first time. Users can find these outfits in the game's Item Shop.

Shoto Todoroki's outfit © KH/S, MP

Eijiro Kirishima's outfit © KH/S, MP

Mina Ashido's outfit © KH/S, MP

Other than these outfits, items such as Todoroki's Ice Wall and Deku's Smash will also be available for a limited time. Players can get their hands on the Ice Wall item until the end of the season, while Deku's Smash will only be available until the v26.20 update.

Todoroki's Ice Wall © KH/S, MP

Deku's Smash © KH/S, MP

If you're curious how to get them, the Ice Wall can be obtained from the ground, regular and Rare Chests, or All Might Supply Drops, while players can grab Deku's Smash by cracking open an All Might Supply Drop.

As part of the collaboration, players are also treated to special quests like Deku's Quests and Todoroki's Quests for XP to level up, but they will need to complete a total of six of these quests.

The popular anime series first collaborated with the FPS game back in December 2022. Other than My Hero Academia , Fortnite has also collaborated with other series in the past, such as Naruto back in 2021 and Dragon Ball in August 2022.

Source: Press Release