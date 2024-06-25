Voting Opens for Next Manga Awards 2024

Image via Amazon © Satoru Noda, Shueisha

Voting opened for the ninth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) on Friday, with 40 titles nominated in the print category and 69 titles nominated in the web manga category. Readers can vote on the official website for their favorite choice until July 8. The nominees are listed below:

The manga nominees were chosen from 8,212 fan submissions. This year's print manga selection includes Satoru Noda 's DOGSRED , ONE , Kyōtarō Azuma , and BOSE 's Versus , Ken Wakui 's Astro Royale , Kōta Kawae 's Nue's Exorcist , Mitsubachi Miyuki 's Stray Cat & Wolf , and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia by hiroja and Osamu Nishi .

Nominees for Best Printed Manga

This year's web manga selection includes Keigo Saitō 's Samurai in Another World , Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM 's ST☆R Strike it Rich , Oreko Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding , Masaoki Shindō 's RuriDragon , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Coherent Light , and The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Hazuki's Shinography .

Nominees for Best Web Manga

The winners will be announced on August 31.

Last year, Muchimaro 's 4-koma manga Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ( There is also a hole in the student organization! ) took first place in the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) print manga category and Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta ( The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All ) by Sumiko Arai took the top prize in the Web Manga category.

Tsurumaikada 's ice-skating drama manga series Medalist won the print category, while Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You series topped the web category in 2022. Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga won the web category, and Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka 's Oshi no Ko series topped the print category in 2021. Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) won the print and web manga categories in 2020. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.