Voting Opens for Next Manga Awards 2024
posted on by Alex Mateo
The manga nominees were chosen from 8,212 fan submissions. This year's print manga selection includes Satoru Noda's DOGSRED, ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, and BOSE's Versus, Ken Wakui's Astro Royale, Kōta Kawae's Nue's Exorcist, Mitsubachi Miyuki's Stray Cat & Wolf, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia by hiroja and Osamu Nishi.
Nominees for Best Printed Manga
- Eighty-eight o Ni de Watte by Arima
- Tsumiki Ogami & the Strange Everyday Life. by Miyu Morishita
- FALLEN ZEUS by Ei Ohitsuji
- Kakunaru Ue wa by Kyū Takahata and Yūji Kaba
- Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono *Licensed by Viz Media
- My Girlfriend's Not Here Today by Kiyoko Iwami *Licensed by Seven Seas
- Kyokuto Necromance by Fusai Naba *Licensed by Viz Media
- Kill Blue by Tadatoshi Fujimaki *Licensed by Viz Media
- Green Green Greens by Kento Terasaka *Licensed by Viz Media
- Gekiko Kamen by Takayuki Yamaguchi
- Fall in Love, You False Angels by Koko Uzuki *Licensed by Kodansha USA
- Convenient Semi-Friend by Minori Chigusa
- Cosmos by Ryūhei Tamura
- Posthumous Publication by Utsuto Tanaka
- TATARI by Watari
- Tower Dungeon by Tsutomu Nihei
- Dungeon Friends Forever by Yasuhisa Kuma *Licensed by Seven Seas
- DanDon by Miko Yasu
- Geopolitics Boys by Rio and Yūji Sawabe
- Super Psychic Policeman Chojo by Shun Numa
- DOGSRED by Satoru Noda *Licensed by Viz Media
- Niramekko by Gaku Kuze
- Nue's Exorcist by Kōta Kawae *Licensed by Viz Media
- Astro Royale by Ken Wakui
- Nezumi's First Love by Riku О̄seto
- Noa Is My Senior, and My Friend. by Emma Akiyama
- Stray Cat & Wolf by Mitsubachi Miyuki *Licensed by Yen Press
- Versus by ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, and BOSE *Licensed by Kodansha USA
- Hanauta Mémoire by Kei Ichinose
- Spring Storm and Monster by Mitsubachi Miyuki *Licensed by Yen Press
- Phantom Busters by Neoshoko
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia) by hiroja and Osamu Nishi
- Magical Girl 201 by Mucha
- The Sado Life of Rosé the Witch by Ominaeshi
- Tune In to the Midnight Heart by Masakuni Igarashi
- MizuPolo by Miho Isshiki and Naoki Mizuguchi
- Miyabichi no Onmyouji by Sakura Fujimoto
- Yanineko by Nyannyan Factory
- Snow Thaw & Love Letter by Nauchi
- Robō no Fujii by Nabekurao
This year's web manga selection includes Keigo Saitō's Samurai in Another World, Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM's ST☆R Strike it Rich, Oreko Tachibana's Firefly Wedding, Masaoki Shindō's RuriDragon, The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors: Coherent Light, and The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors: Hazuki's Shinography.
Nominees for Best Web Manga
- Ah, Tanuki is Over. by Yu-hachi
- My Best Friend's Girlfriend by Nikumaru
- Idol×Idol Story! by Shōtarō Tokunō
- The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors: Coherent Light by Hiroki Ohara and Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors: Hazuki's Shinography by Gūtarou Yorude and Bandai Namco Entertainment
- It's Just a Story about Peacocks. by Motoki Koide
- Ayashii Iyashi no Yakumo-san by Rokushi Ayano
- My Little Brother, Gyōmei the Mysterious by Rocomi Maruo
- I am a class president, but to be in love so much that I be a bad girl! by Jо̄zu Himiya
- Samurai in Another World by Keigo Saitō
- ST☆R Strike it Rich by Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM *Available on Comikey
- Itoko no Ko by Inuchiku
- She is fed up with her siscon brother. (Imōto wa Siscon Ani ga Mendokusai) by Yoshimizu
- Uma Musume PisuPisu☆SupiSupi Golshi-chan by Naoki Shibata
- On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance by Shinnosuke Kanazawa *Available on Manga UP! Global
- Promise of 12cm with Cool Girl (Kakkoi Onnanoko to 12 cm no Yakusoku) by Ziki Masaya
- The Reason Why She Loves a Jerk by Rui Ikeda
- Window of Fox by Sarara Yokaze
- My Manhood for You (Kimi ni Sasageru Otokomae) by Fuminosuke
- Kyatapi Land by Kyata
- Gal Yome no Himitsu by Kudu
- Hope You're Happy, Lemon by Mizuki Kishikawa
- Kemonokuni by Kei Tsuchiya
- The Legend of Stan Yoshio by Banjо̄ Saitо̄
- Centuria by Tohru Kuramori
- Genrō Sensen by Ato Sakurai
- Comu-sho Goes to Parallel World by Shо̄go Yamashita and Takamasa Ukami
- HERO's Party Want to Experience LOVE (Saikyо̄ Yuusha Party wa Ai ga Shiritai) by Yamada Hadajuban
- Sachi's Records: Sachi's Book of Revelation by Chanta
- A Deity Stands With a Ghost by Funi Mu9
- Shinanonchi no Ikuru by Hami Nakasora
- Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me by Eiko Mutsuhana, Gin Shirakawa, and Yugiri Aika
- Jirai nan desu ka? Chihara-san by Ryon
- Gal Says Casually Amazing Things.〜Paranormal High School Daily Life.〜 (Shiretto Sugee Koto Itteru Gal. Shiritsu Paranomaru Kōkō no Nichijō)
- Savior of Divine Blood Draw Out the Last 0.00000001% to Rise to the Top (Shinketsu no Kyūseishu: 0.00000001% wo Hikiate Saikyō e) by Shunji Etō and Shirō
- We Are in the Spring of Life (Zutto Seishunpoi desu yo.) by Keita Yatera
- Sōei Sōsho by Erika Funamoto
- Takane and Arashi (Takane-san to Arashi-chan) by Nauchi
- Damedol and the Only Fan in the World (Damedol to Sekai ni Hitori dake no Fan) by Kishirimo
- DEKAIHACHI by Yu-Hachi
- I Love Dokagui! Mochizuki-san by Kamome Maruyono
- Please Look After the Dragon by Makise Shoun and Higashiura Yuki
- Nakahara-kun and Miyata Club Leader (Nakahara-kun to Miyata Buchō by Shigeru Yagiri
- Nikubami Honegishimi by Paregoric
- The Fake Alchemist (Nisemono no Renkinjutsushi) by Jirō Sugiura and Umemaru
- How to Keep a Human by Ningen no Kaikata
- A Story About Nao Misumi and Sena Ikuta (Neechan no Tomodachi ga Uzai Hanashi) by Kina Azusa
- VTubers Who Lie About Their Age by namazu
- Vtuber Kusamura Shigemi by Sakamegane
- Girl Meets Rock! by Kuwahali and Tetsuo Ideuchi *Available on MangaPlus
- Firefly Wedding (Hotaru no Yomeiri) by Oreko Tachibana *Licensed by Viz Media
- Country Life of a Ponkotsu Demon King (Ponkotsu Maō no Inakagurashi) by Popo Watanabe
- Ponta has become a human. (Ponta ga Hito ni Narimashite.) by Kenji Hamada
- Maō-jō no Ryōri-ban by YMK
- Spis, Store Staff (Miseban no Spis) by Yu-Hachi
- You, Who I Won't Touch Anymore. (Mō Sawarenai Kimi) by Riku Kageyama
- RAI RAI RAI by Yoshiaki
- Isagi the Dragon Slayer (Ryū Okuri no Isagi) by Makoto Hoshino
- RuriDragon by Masaoki Shindō *Licensed by Viz Media
- Wakeari Aki-kun no Koi ga Kikoeru by Kon Oui
The winners will be announced on August 31.
Last year, Muchimaro's 4-koma manga Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! (There is also a hole in the student organization!) took first place in the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) print manga category and Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta (The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All) by Sumiko Arai took the top prize in the Web Manga category.
Tsurumaikada's ice-skating drama manga series Medalist won the print category, while Jinushi's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You series topped the web category in 2022. Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga won the web category, and Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka's Oshi no Ko series topped the print category in 2021. Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai's The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) won the print and web manga categories in 2020. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.
Source: Next Manga Awards website
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.