Blue Period Author Tsubasa Yamaguchi Designs Character For Suntory Advertisement

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
yorushika vocalist suis provides vocal performance

The SUNTORY gin brand Sui released a new commercial in collaboration with Blue Period author Tsubasa Yamaguchi and yorushika vocalist suis on SUNTORY's YouTube channel on December 5. Yamaguchi provided the character design while suis provided the vocals for the song “Hareru.” The commercial, titled “Sui to Utaeba,” follows a woman taking a break from overtime work at her home with a glass of Sui Gin & Soda.

yamaguchi_tsubasa_suntory
Image via www.youtube.com
© SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

SUNTORY first teased the the Sui collaboration commercial on December 4.

New web commercial will be released tomorrow.

SUNTORY launched Sui in March 2020 and the Sui Gin & Soda in March 2022. According to SUNTORY's website the spirit is primarily infused with yuzu, green tea, and ginger along with juniper berries, coriander seeds, angelica roots and seeds, cardamom seeds, cinnamon, bitter orange peels, and lemon peels.

Yamaguchi launched the Blue Period manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 2021. The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan in September of that year, and then later on Japanese television in October. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in October 2021, with weekly new episodes.

Sources: SUNTORY's YouTube channel, X/Twitter account (link 2), and website (link 2, link 3), yorushika's X/Twitter account , Comic Natalie

