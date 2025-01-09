Yoshiki Evacuates Los Angeles as Wildfires Affect Events Citywide

Image via x.com ©Yoshiki

Japanese musician YOSHIKI reported on Wednesday that he had evacuated his Los Angeles location due to the wildfires that have been raging in the city. The musician further stated, “Another fire broke out in Hollywood, where my recording studio is located and all staff, including myself are being evacuated.” YOSHIKI then noted while his recording studio is currently safe, he and his staff have moved hard drives containing audio and video recordings to a separate location.

LAの自分のいる場所にも今、強制避難命令がでました。

今から自分も避難します。

A mandatory evacuation order has just been issued for my location in LA.

I will be evacuating now too.

自分のレコーディング スタジオがあるハリウッドでも新たな火事が発生、自分も含めて全スタッフが避難。

Another fire broke out in hollywood, where my recording studio is located and all staff, including myself are being evacuated.

My LA studio is fine for now.🙏

However, just to be on the safe side, the hard disks containing all the recordings and filming material have been moved outside the studio.



YOSHIKI first posted about his and his staff's situation on January 8. He noted Los Angeles was under a state of emergency and his staff had started evacuating. At the time, YOSHIKI noted he was still safe. However, less than 24 hours later the musician has evacuated Los Angeles.

My staff and engineers have also started evacuating.

I'm fine for now.



“Wildfire spreads in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood…State of emergency declared…"

The Anime Los Angeles convention, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (of Oscar fame), and staff of the live-actionfilm also made announcements regarding upcoming events. The executive board of Anime Los Angeles stated that the event will still go on as scheduled at the Long Beach Convention Center from Thursday to Sunday, but noted, “those planning to attend the event this weekend, we encourage you to take whatever necessary precautions to ensure your own comfort and safety.” The board also stated that the staff will “be keeping eyes on the situation and make any needed announcements throughout the weekend.”

In turn, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed its Academy Award nominations announcement from January 17 to January 19. The Oscar voting period has been extended to January 14 at 5:00 p.m. The Academy has not made any announcements regarding date changes for the March 2 Oscar ceremony itself. The Dolby Theatre, the home of the Oscars ceremony for over two decades, was under a mandatory evacuation order along with parts of Hollywood on Wednesday, although the order has since been lifted.

Under Ninja

The staff of the live-action film also announced that the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday has been canceled, due to the state of emergency declared in California. The screening would have been at the TCL Chinese Theatre next to the Dolby Theatre, and thus, also under Wednesday's mandatory evacuation order. The film's leadsandwould have appeared in a Q&A session after the screening.

ABC News posted a video on the situation:

CBS News reported on five major fires: the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Sunset, and Woodley fires. According to Los Angeles news channel KTLA, the Palisades fire has spread across over 17,000 acres.

Update: Universal Studios Hollywood, including Super Nintendo World, has been closed on Wednesday and Thursday, but expects to reopen on Friday.