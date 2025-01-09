Interest
Yoshiki Evacuates Los Angeles as Wildfires Affect Events Citywide
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese musician YOSHIKI reported on Wednesday that he had evacuated his Los Angeles location due to the wildfires that have been raging in the city. The musician further stated, “Another fire broke out in Hollywood, where my recording studio is located and all staff, including myself are being evacuated.” YOSHIKI then noted while his recording studio is currently safe, he and his staff have moved hard drives containing audio and video recordings to a separate location.
LAの自分のいる場所にも今、強制避難命令がでました。— Yoshiki (@YoshikiOfficial) January 9, 2025
今から自分も避難します。
A mandatory evacuation order has just been issued for my location in LA.
I will be evacuating now too.#YOSHIKI https://t.co/w4rrxYlmTx
自分のレコーディング スタジオがあるハリウッドでも新たな火事が発生、自分も含めて全スタッフが避難。— Yoshiki (@YoshikiOfficial) January 9, 2025
Another fire broke out in hollywood, where my recording studio is located and all staff, including myself are being evacuated.#YOSHIKI https://t.co/1zMKeNQNON
自分のLAのスタジオは、今のところ大丈夫🙏— Yoshiki (@YoshikiOfficial) January 9, 2025
ただ念のため今までのレコーディングや撮影素材を記録したハードデイスクをスタジオ外に緊急移動。#YOSHIKI
LA、非常事態宣https://t.co/AVPPYbsIC1
My LA studio is fine for now.🙏
However, just to be on the safe side, the hard disks containing all the recordings and filming material have been moved outside the studio.
#YOSHIKI
LA declares state of emergency.
YOSHIKI first posted about his and his staff's situation on January 8. He noted Los Angeles was under a state of emergency and his staff had started evacuating. At the time, YOSHIKI noted he was still safe. However, less than 24 hours later the musician has evacuated Los Angeles.
LA、非常事態宣。— Yoshiki (@YoshikiOfficial) January 8, 2025
Staffやエンジニアも先ほど避難しはじめた。
自分は今のところ大丈夫です。#YOSHIKI
"ロサンゼルスの高級住宅地で山火事が拡大…非常事態宣言...https://t.co/gKJMLTYzuc
LA declares state of emergency.
My staff and engineers have also started evacuating.
I'm fine for now.
#YOSHIKI
“Wildfire spreads in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood…State of emergency declared…"
ABC News posted a video on the situation:
CBS News reported on five major fires: the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Sunset, and Woodley fires. According to Los Angeles news channel KTLA, the Palisades fire has spread across over 17,000 acres.
Update: Universal Studios Hollywood, including Super Nintendo World, has been closed on Wednesday and Thursday, but expects to reopen on Friday.
Sources: YOSHIKI's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5), Mainichi Shimbun, Anime Los Angeles's website, Deadline, news.com.au's YouTube channel, CBS News, KTLA, ABC News' YouTube channel
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history