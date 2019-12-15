My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Reveals More Playable Characters, 2-vs-2 Mode

New playable characters include Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum

The third 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero One's Justice 2 ( My Hero Academia : One's Justice 2 ) game will have a two-versus-two mode. The game will also feature the characters Twice, Mr. Compress, and Fat Gum as playable characters.

The game will launch in Japan for PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on March 12. The game will only be available digitally for Xbox One in Japan. The game will then launch for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas on March 13.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, and Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead).

The game will also feature new stages and stories from the anime. The game will also include a new "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 3



