True Cooking Master Boy Anime Gets Sequel

The 12th and final episode of True Cooking Master Boy , the television anime of Etsushi Ogawa 's Shin Chūka Ichiban! sequel manga series, revealed on Saturday that the series is getting a sequel. The anime's official YouTube channel began streaming a teaser video for the announcement that features five character silhouettes.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Itsuro Kawasaki ( The Legend of the Legendary Heroes , Arc the Lad , Chrome Shelled Regios , Shining Hearts ) is directing the anime and overseeing the series scripts, and Saki Hasegawa (animation director for Flip Flappers , Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya , A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- ) is designing the characters. Jun Ichikawa is composing the music. NAS is producing the anime with animation cooperation by Production I.G . JY Animation is credited with planning and production.

Qaijff are performing the opening theme song "Kōfukuron" (Theory of Blessed Light). Brian the Sun are performing the ending theme song "Paradigm Shift."

The manga is set during a fictitious 19th century China, where chefs from all over China competed in culinary tests of ability, and being a master chef granted one respect and authority. The story centers on Liu Maoxing, a young chef from Szechuan province who learns cooking from his mother. After saving his mother's restaurant, Mao goes on a journey to become a Super Chef, battling other chefs with other cooking styles along the way, and contending with the conspiracies of the Dark Cooking Society.

The Chūka Ichiban! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine for five volumes from 1995 to 1997, and the Shin Chūka Ichiban! sequel manga ran for 12 volumes from 1997 to 1999. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime in 1997-1998. A Chinese live-action drama adaptation aired in 2005.

Ogawa launched the Chūka Ichiban! Kiwami manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in November 2017. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on December 9.