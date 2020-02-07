Anime Tamago 2020 Shorts Reveal Cast

The official website for the Anime Tamago project revealed the cast for the project's three 2020 anime shorts on Friday. The website also announced that a screening event for all three full anime will be held at Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas in Tokyo on March 14. The anime's directors and young animators will participate in a talk event at the screening.

Ometeotoru≠HERO's cast includes:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Studio: Speed

Director / CG Director: Jun Awazu ( Negadon: The Monster from Mars , Planzet )

Summary: In the year 22XX, due to the drastic decrease in the human population, the government starts accepting races from other allied planets. As a result of genetic mixing, new species are born with special powers. A young man named Yuuki learns on his 18th birthday that while his father is a member of the "hero" tribe, his mother is a member of a tribe of beings who can manipulate plants who were supposedly wiped out due to the accelerated mechanization of the planet. As a result, Yuuki holds powers of both tribes, but he questions which side he should help with his powers.



The Chronicles of Rebecca's cast includes:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Studio: Vega Entertainment

Director: Yukiyo Teramoto ( Mysterious Joker all four seasons)

Summary: Rebecca is a 10-year-old cheerful and energetic girl who is the second of seven children. She lives in a rural town in Maine in the United States at the end of the 19th century. After her father dies, her family descends into poverty, and Rebecca unwillingly goes to live with her aunts Miranda and Jane. Rebecca loves her kind aunt Jane dearly, but her aunt Miranda is naggy and strict.



Michiru Rescue!'s cast includes:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Studio: Yumeta Company

Director: Kōjin Ochi ( Detective Conan , La Corda D'Oro - primo passo , Samurai Warriors )

Summary: Four glowing orbs of different color fly through space, chasing after a dark red orb. After a fierce battle, only the blue orb falls to earth, into the room where Michiru is sleeping. But the dark red orb also appears on earth. The orb changes shape into the form of a boy, and starts to illegally raise Mejiro birds. Later, Michiru is at a flea market in a park, when a large flock of Mejiro birds cover the sky, and start attacking people. The yellow, silver, and purple orbs show up and almost manage to calm down the Mejiro, but violence is about to break out again. At that moment, Michiru hears a voice inside her head asking her to save the Mejiro.



The anime shorts train young animators on-the-job as part of the Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs' "Young Animator Training Project." The shorts will all screen next year. The project was previously known as " Anime Mirai ."

The Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs launched its "Young Animator Training Project" in 2010 with the aim of fostering the growth of domestic animation studios, and tackling the concern that more of the Japanese animation process is being outsourced overseas. The project has spawned such works as Little Witch Academia , Death Billiards (which inspired the Death Parade television anime), and Ongaku Shōjo .