Tokyopop Licenses 'BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage,' Ossan Idol?! Manga

Idol manga ship in North America in 2020

Tokyopop announced on Monday that it has licensed Dr. Pepperco , Craft Egg, and Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage manga and Ichika Kino's Ossan Idol?! manga for release in North America this year.

Tokyopop describes BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage :

After her father's dreams of making it big in the music industry crumble beneath the strain of trying to appease both his managers and his fans, singer Yukina Minato is determined to make him proud by forming the "perfect band" of her own! But first, she'll have to find all the right members. They'll need unparalleled skill, passion and drive if they're going to succeed as a J-rock band in such a crowded scene! Future World Fes is the biggest music event of the year, a world-famous spectacular that showcases only the best of the best. Do five high school girls have what it takes to rock their competition and secure a spot on the main stage?!

The series launched as part of the BanG Dream! franchise in Overlap 's web manga magazine Comic Gardo in February 2017. The manga ended that September, and Overlap released the second and final compiled book volume in October 2017.

Tokyopop describes Ossan Idol?! ( Ossan (36) ga Idol ni Naru Hanashi ):

Miroku Osaki is 36 years old, unemployed, and unhappy. Having been bullied in his childhood and even into his adult life, he became a shut-in after being unfairly laid off. For a long time, the only thing that brought him joy was online gaming. Then, he tried the popular idol game called "Let's Try Dancing!" It was addicting... and transformative! Inspired by the game, Miroku decides to turn his life around. He begins singing karaoke and going to the gym, where he meets Yoichi, the director of an entertainment company who encourages Miroku to pursue his dreams. Miroku only wanted to be good at the game he loves, but when he accidentally uploads a clip of himself singing and dancing, it goes completely viral! Can he really become an idol, even at his age?! Suddenly, it doesn't seem so impossible!

The manga adapts Mochiko Mochida and Mizuki Sakakibara 's light novels of the same name. Mochida debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in June 2016. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began releasing the series in compiled book volumes with Sakakibara's illustrations in June 2017, and the fourth compiled volume shipped on January 31.

Kino's manga adaptation launched on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in July 2018. The publisher released the third compiled book volume on January 31.

Source: Press release