Fafner the Beyond Anime's Episodes 7-9 Scheduled to Screen This Year

New visual revealed

The official website for the Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime project announced on Friday that the anime's seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes will screen in Japan this year. The website also revealed a visual for the three episodes.

The staff stated on the anime's website that they are monitoring the situation regarding the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and will show discretion regarding the anime's release date. The staff will reveal the exact release date at a later time.

The anime will have 12 episodes that are screening first in theaters. The first three episodes debuted in theaters in May 2019, and ranked #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in their opening weekend. Episodes 4-6 screened in Japan starting on November 8.

Many of the main staff members are returning, although Michie Suzuki is taking over as art director and Takuma Morooka is the new director of photography. Takashi Noto (chief director for both seasons of Fafner EXODUS and the Fafner: Heaven and Earth film) is the director, and Tow Ubukata and Hisashi Hirai are returning as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively. Gou Nakanishi is the executive producer. XEBEC zwei is animating the production. Tsuneyoshi Saito is returning to compose the music, and the group angela are returning to perform the theme song.

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

