Resident Evil 2 Game's Leon Voice Actor Paul Haddad Passes Away

Actor recently voiced character in Invader Studios' DAYMARE: 1998 game

Italian indie software developer Invader Studios announced on Twitter on Friday that voice actor Paul Haddad had "recently" passed away. According to Haddad's IMDb page, he was 56.

Invader Studios did not reveal Haddad's cause of death. Haddad had posted a Facebook message on February 14 discussing his struggles with mental illness and issues with his treatment, including complications after a surgery. He also posted a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Haddad had announced in January 2019 that he was voicing a character in Invader Studios' DAYMARE: 1998 game, which released on Steam last September. He voiced the character Cleaner in that game.

Haddad is perhaps best known for his role as Leon S. Kennedy in the 1998 video game Resident Evil 2 . He also voiced several background characters in the Medabots television anime series. Haddad also voiced characters in other animated works, such as Uncle Arthur in Babar , Willy the Orca in the Free Willy animated television series, Sheldon "Rabbit" Gilpin in American Bikers , and Lefty in John Callahan's Quads! . He also voiced several characters in the X-Men animated series.

Image via Paul Haddad 's Facebook page

Source: Invader Studios via Hachima Kikō, Siliconera