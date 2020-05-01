Akira Toriyama, Eiichiro Oda, Takehiko Inoue, Kohei Horikoshi, Kazue Kato Judge New English Manga Contest

Japanese company MediBang Inc. and publisher Shueisha announced on Friday that they are launching a special overseas special award for the "Tezuka Manga Contest" in order to find new talent from around the world.

The "Tezuka Manga Contest" (Tezuka Shō) is one of the regular contests Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump holds each year to look for new talent for shonen manga, and is named after Osamu Tezuka . Shueisha held the first award in 1971, and holds the contest twice a year. The special oversees award is part of the overall 100th iteration of the contest, and is looking for entries in English, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean.

The judges for the contest include:

The same judges are also judging the general 100th award in Japan.

The first prize winner will be published in either the digital or print version of Weekly Shonen Jump , will be invited to the award ceremony in Tokyo, and will receive 2 million yen (about US$18,670). The second prize winner will be published in either the digital or print version of Weekly Shonen Jump , will be invited to the award ceremony in Tokyo, and will receive 1 million yen (about US$9,335). An honorable mention winner will receive 500,000 yen (about US$4,667) and will be invited to the award ceremony in Tokyo.

MediBang and Shueisha will announce the winners in December.

Contest rules and submission information are available in English on the contest's website. The website also features comments from each of the judges.

