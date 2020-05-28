Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Game Also Heads West on August 27

Game launches for PS4, Switch, iOS, Android on same day in Japan

The official PlayStation Blog announced on Thursday that the remastered version of the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game will launch in the West for the PlayStation 4 on August 27. The game will also debut for the Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices simultaneously. The website began streaming a release date announcement trailer.

The game is also launching physically and digitally in Japan on the same day on the same platforms. Cross-platform play will be available through an online multiplayer mode.

The remastered game was originally slated to launch on January 23, but Square Enix announced on December 11 that it was delaying the launch of the game to summer 2020. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

Square Enix released the original game in Japan in August 2003, and in North America in February 2004. The game features a single-player campaign, but also has a multiplayer mode where up to four players can connect their Game Boy Advance systems to the GameCube to play.

Source: PlayStation Blog