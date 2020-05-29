News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 102,553 4,582,670
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 11,746 917,041
3 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 10,144 3,427,383
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,974 2,955,429
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,107 1,393,109
6 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 5,902 914,239
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,892 3,703,810
8 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 5,678 234,735
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,830 1,451,093
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,497 3,602,252
11 PS4 Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode 6 Deluxe Package Sega May 21 4,258 4,258
12 PS4 Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 4,085 126,838
13 NSw Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 3,745 93,813
14 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Rockstar Games June 14, 2018 3,041 54,226
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,972 1,587,390
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,810 915,893
17 NSw Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5) Square Enix May 14 2,774 8,431
18 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered Sony Computer Entertainment August 21, 2014 2,634 75,856
19 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,471 844,059
20 PS4 Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5) Square Enix May 14 2,127 5,994

Source: Famitsu

