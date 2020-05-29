News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: May 18-24
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|102,553
|4,582,670
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|11,746
|917,041
|3
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|10,144
|3,427,383
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,974
|2,955,429
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,107
|1,393,109
|6
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|5,902
|914,239
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,892
|3,703,810
|8
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|5,678
|234,735
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,830
|1,451,093
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,497
|3,602,252
|11
|PS4
|Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode 6 Deluxe Package
|Sega
|May 21
|4,258
|4,258
|12
|PS4
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|4,085
|126,838
|13
|NSw
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|3,745
|93,813
|14
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Rockstar Games
|June 14, 2018
|3,041
|54,226
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,972
|1,587,390
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,810
|915,893
|17
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5)
|Square Enix
|May 14
|2,774
|8,431
|18
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Sony Computer Entertainment
|August 21, 2014
|2,634
|75,856
|19
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,471
|844,059
|20
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5)
|Square Enix
|May 14
|2,127
|5,994
Source: Famitsu