Mangamo Manga App Plans Android Version, Territorial Availability Expansion

Manga subscription service launched for iOS on April 15

The Mangamo mobile manga subscription service announced during its panel at the Anime Expo Lite online event on Friday that it plans to be available in other territories and to launch an Android version of the app "within the coming weeks or months."

Mangamo launched earlier this year on April 15 for iOS devices. It gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. A subscription costs US$4.99 per month

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Executives from Hulu , Crunchyroll , Netflix , VIZ and other companies created Mangamo . Mangamo currently partners with 11 publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures .

Source: Anime Expo Lite livestream