Arina Tanemura's Idol Dreams Manga Nears Climax

Arina Tanemura revealed in creator comments in the seventh compiled volume of her Idol Dreams ( 31 I Dream ) manga on Friday that the series is nearing its climax.

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint is releasing the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

At age 31, office worker Chikage Deguchi feels she missed her chances at love and success. When word gets out that she's a virgin, Chikage is humiliated and wishes she could turn back time to when she was still young and popular. She takes an experimental drug that changes her appearance back to when she was 15. Now Chikage is determined to pursue everything she missed out on all those years ago—including becoming a star!

Tanemura launched the series in Hakusensha 's Melody magazine in April 2013, and Hakusensha published the sixth compiled volume in August 2018. Viz Media release the sixth volume last August.

Viz Media has published many of Tanemura's earlier titles, including Full Moon O Sagashite , The Gentlemen's Alliance Cross , Time Stranger Kyoko , Sakura Hime: The Legend of Princess Sakura , Phantom Thief Jeanne , and I.O.N.