Mary Skelter Finale Game's 7-Minute Promo Video Streamed

3D dungeon-crawler ships for PS4, Switch on October 8

Compile Heart began streaming a promotional video for the Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale game on Monday. The seven-minute video features the game's characters and cast as well as gameplay clips.

Compile Heart began streaming the opening movie for the game on June 21.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 8 after a delay. The game was previously slated for release for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 27. The company cited "various circumstances" with the development and manufacturing schedules as reasons for the delay.

Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise , and will include an "adventure story" that will tell the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game on March 26.

The release will bundle the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-order the game. Pre-orders will also include a mini poster. A limited-edition version of the game will include a specially designed box, soundtrack, soundtrack of previous games, art collection, and bath poster.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Compile Heart then released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe in October for the Switch. The release bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.