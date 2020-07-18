TAAF 2020 Event Goes Ahead with Film Screenings in September

TAAF to hold screenings on September 26-27 in Ikebukuro after March 13-16 event was canceled

The organizers of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) 2020 event announced on Friday that the event is going ahead and will hold special screenings for the nominated films in competition on September 26-27 at Shin-Bungeiza, Ikebukuro. The event will also release video messages from the directors along with the screenings.

The organizers had canceled all programs at the event in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Judging for the competition took place through video conferences of the juries from each country on March 14, and they announced the winners online on March 31. The event was originally planned for March 13-16 in Ikebukuro.

Source: Email correspondence