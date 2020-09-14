Lezhin Comics Releases My Roommate is a Cat Manga in English

1st chapter available to read for free

Lezhin Comics announced its license and English release of Minatsuki and As Futatsuya 's My Roommate is a Cat ( Dōkyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue. or "My Housemate Is on My Lap, But Sometimes on My Head") manga on Monday. The first chapter of the manga is available to read for free.

Lezhin Comics describes the manga:

The story follows mystery author and recluse Subaru Mikazuki as he meets and adopts a stray cat, Haru, after visiting his parents' memorial. Subaru has completely withdrawn from society after the tragic death of his parents, but slowly begins to open to the outside world. If only to make the occasional purchase of cat food for Haru.

Minatsuki and Futatsuya first published a one-shot manga with the same title in Comic Polaris in October 2014, before launching it as a serialized manga in June 2015. The sixth compiled book volume shipped on December 12.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc in November.

Source: Press release