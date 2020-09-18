Katamari Damacy Reroll Game Gets PS4, Xbox One Release

New versions launch on November 20

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release the Katamari Damacy Reroll ( Katamari Damacy Encore in Japan), an HD version of its Katamari Damacy game, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 20.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC in December 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

The King of All Cosmos has knocked out all the stars in the sky after a particularly rambunctious night of fun. Realizing his mistake, The King has tasked his young son, The Prince, to go to Earth and roll up as many things as possible to recreate the missing celestial bodies. Paper clips, books, cars, buildings, mountains, and continents, nothing is too big or small for The Prince and his adhesive Katamari ball. Katamari Damacy REROLL will feature remastered graphics and cut scenes as well as new motion controls optimized for the Nintendo Switch. Using the left and right Joy-Con controllers while the Nintendo Switch is in TV mode or Tabletop mode, players can move The Prince around with ease by simply turning their wrists.

Bandai Namco released the rolling puzzle game Katamari Damacy for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Katamari Damacy inspired numerous sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Bandai Namco Entertainment released its Amazing Katamari Damacy smartphone game in December 2017.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.