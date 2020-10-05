Super Shiro Spinoff Anime Collaborates With Crayon Shin-chan in Special Episode

Special episode starring family dog Shiro as superhero alter ego airs on October 10

The official Twitter account for Super Shiro , an anime spinoff of the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , announced on Saturday that the anime will have a collaboration special with the Crayon Shin-chan anime on October 10. The special episode will consist of three stories.

The anime debuted on the AbemaTV and Video Pass streaming services in October 2019, and it aired its 48th and final episode last month on September 7. Each episode of the show is five minutes long.

The comedy story follows the Nohara family dog Shiro becoming a superhero and protecting the legendary bone "Bobobobobone" from the evil inventor dog Dekapoo and his ambitions of world domination. Mari Mashiba reprises her Crayon Shin-chan role of Shiro, but Akio Ohtsuka voices the heroic voice inside Shiro after Shiro transforms into a superhero. Yukana voices Bibo, the humanoid alien that gives orders to Shiro. Anri Katsu voices Shiro's rival Dekapoo.

Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Lu over the wall , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Kaiba , Ping Pong ) served as overall director, with Tomohisa Shimoyama ( DEVILMAN crybaby animation director, key animator for Crayon Shin-chan movies 14 and 15) as chief director at Science SARU . Kimiko Ueno ( Little Witch Academia , Crayon Shin-chan movies 21, 23, 26) wrote the scripts. TV Asahi , Shinei Animation , ADK EM, and Futabasha produced the anime.

TV Asahi has been airing the Crayon Shin-chan anime based on the late Yoshito Usui 's manga of the same name since 1992. The show is consistently one of the most watched anime series in Japan. The anime also has a series of films.

Voice actress Akiko Yajima stepped down from her role as the show's protagonist after 26 years in June 2018, and Yumiko Kobayashi replaced Yajima in the role.