Toonami Premieres Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 Anime on November 7

English trailer streamed for anime's "final season"

The official Twitter account of Aniplex of America and the official Facebook account for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Tuesday that the Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 anime will premiere on the block at 12:30 a.m. EST on November 7 (effectively November 8). Aniplex of America began streaming an English trailer:

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018, and streamed on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The anime premiered with the English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in February 2019. The series adapted the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels, and aired for four cours , or four quarters of a year. Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered on July 11, and it ended on September 19.