Netflix Announces New Partnerships With NAZ, Science Saru, MAPPA, Studio Mir
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix announced comprehensive business alliances with anime studios NAZ (ID: INVADED, Infinite Dendrogram), Science SARU (Japan Sinks: 2020, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!), and MAPPA (Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen), as well as South Korea's Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender).
Netflix previously announced partnerships with Production I.G, I.G sister company Wit Studio, and BONES in 2018, which has already resulted in such anime as Great Pretender, Carole & Tuesday, and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan. In 2019, Netflix announced similar partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production. Sublimation produced the recent Dragon's Dogma anime series on Netflix, while Wit Studio is producing the Vampire in the Garden original anime series.
Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, NXonNetflix Twitter account