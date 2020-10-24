Precure Miracle Leap Film's Special Video Highlights New Character Miraclun

Film about mysterious time loop opens next weekend after COVID-19 delays

The official YouTube channel for the Precure magical girl franchise posted the second special video for the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film on Sunday. The video highlights the new character Miraclun, the "spirit of tomorrow," dancing enthusiastically with the "Miraclun Light," splitting a strawberry bun with Healin' Good Precure 's Rabirin, and joining the Precure girls in the movie's time-loop story.

Participating theaters will give each filmgoer a physical "Miraclun Light" stick, which will tie into the film's pivotal scenes.

The film will open on October 31. It was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was then delayed again to its current October 31 date.

The movie's plot centers around time and one mysterious day, as the characters of the Star ☆ Twinkle Precure and Hugtto! Precure anime go on trips to Sukoyaka City — the home of the currently airing Healin' Good Precure anime. The Precure girls must protect the "spirit of tomorrow" Miraclun from the "spirit of yesterday" Refrain, who seeks to prevent the world from ever experiencing tomorrow.

Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!." Kitagawa also performs the insert song "Circle Love ~Sakura~."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

In the show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!," while Kanako Miyamoto 's is performing the new ending theme song "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day."

The Healin' Good Precure anime will have its own separate film that will open in 2021.

