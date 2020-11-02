Tubi TV Streams Yamibo, Melty Lancer Anime

Tubi TV is currently streaming the Yamibo - Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books anime. The service also began streaming the Melty Lancer anime in September. Yamibō is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and Melty Lancer is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The 13-episode Yamibō ( Yami to Bōshi to Hon no Tabibito ) anime series originally aired in 2003. The series is based on Root's adult visual novel of the same name and revolves around a girl named Eve, who is a caretaker of the Great Library, which contains all the worlds in the universe within books. Each episode in the series details one of Eve's lives in one of the worlds and follows a group of people as they try to find her.

Yuji Yamaguchi ( Fate/stay night , Strawberry Eggs ) directed the series at Studio DEEN and Tomomi Mochizuki ( Twin Spica , Rozen Maiden ) handled the series composition.

Media Blasters released the anime on Blu-ray Disc. The company also released the anime on DVD on March 2016, but the release contained the censorship blurring present in the anime's TV broadcast version, which is not present in the Japanese Blu-ray Disc release

Digital Rights Media has licensed Yamibō for its RetroCrush streaming service, and it will begin streaming the anime on November 13.

The Meltylancer: The Animation original video anime ( OVA ) premiered in 1999 and ended in 2000.

Thanks to Rukiia for the news tip.

Source: Tubi TV (link 2)