Live-Action Liar x Liar Film Adds 4 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Renjuro Kindaichi 's Liar x Liar manga revealed four additional cast members for the film on Thursday. The new cast members include:

Ryūya Shimakake as Shō Yoshitaka, Tōru's friend



Shōko Aida as Hitomi Takatsuki, Minato's mother



Ryōsuke Takei as Noriyuki Takatsuki, Minato's father



Shunya Itabashi as Junta Kawanishi, the head of Minato's college org



Hokuto Matsumura (left in image below) and Nana Mori (right) star in the film as protagonists Tōru and Minato, respectively. Saiji Yakumo (live-action Ankoku Joshi , Touken Ranbu ) directs the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War ).

Yūta Koseki and Mayu Hotta will play the characters Shinji Karasuma and Maki Noguchi, respectively. Shinji is a castle and culture buff who was Minato's childhood friend. They reunited at a mixer party for a college organization. Maki is Minato's friend who requested that Minato wear a high school uniform and do a modeling job, and is the entire reason why Toru sees Minato dressed as a high school student.

The film will open in spring 2021.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga:

One day, after borrowing her friend's high school uniform and taking a walk around town on a whim, Minato runs into her younger stepbrother, Toru! Toru believes Minato when she insists she's someone else...but now it looks like he's fallen in love with her high school girl disguise?! A weird, weird love story begins!

Kindaichi ( Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu ) launched the manga in Dessert in 2010, and ended the series in 2017. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga ranked #10 in Takarajimasha Inc. 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi guidebook ranking in 2012, and was nominated for the 39th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015. Kodansha Comics released the 10th volume in English in February 2019.