Hensuki Romantic Comedy Manga Ends

The January issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of CHuN 's manga adaptation of Tomo Hanama 's Kawaikereba Hentai demo Suki ni Natte Kuremasuka? light novel series on Wednesday. Kadokawa will publish the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on February 9.

The story of the romantic comedy begins when a love letter arrives out of the blue for Keiki Kiryū, an ordinary high school student who has never had a girlfriend as long as he has been alive. The letter does not include the sender's name — but the letter does include white panties. In the process of investigating who could be his "Cinderella who left behind her panties," Keiki discovers every candidate is uniquely perverted and desperately interested in having him participate in their perversion.

CHuN ( Friendly Land ) launched the manga in Dragon Age in November 2017.

Hanama launched the light novel series with illustrations by sune in January 2017. The 11th volume shipped on September 25. The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired with the title Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie? , and also streamed an English dub .

Kanbe is also drawing a separate manga titled Kawaikereba Hentai demo Suki ni Natte Kuremasuka? Abnormal Harem that focuses on what-if scenarios for the story. The manga launched in Hakusensha 's Harem magazine in 2019, and Hakusensha published the manga's one compiled book volume on April 24.