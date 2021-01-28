Khara's Live-Action Shin Ultraman Film's Teaser Video Streamed

Film slated for early summer

The official website for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film revealed a teaser video and special visuals on Friday.

The film will open in Japan in early summer.

The opening ceremony for the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event debuted the first image of the Shin Ultraman in December 2019. In that image below, the titular Ultraman is not wearing a color timer.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

Other cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

A draft of the script was completed on February 5, 2019, and Anno is focusing on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) , Studio Khara 's new Evangelion film. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .

The theatrical release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) is delayed in Japan due to the effects of COVID-19.