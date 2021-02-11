Akane Kumada Sings The Slime Diaries Anime's Opening Song

The official website for the Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime novel series announced on Wednesday that Akane Kumada will perform the opening theme song "Brand new diary" for the television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ).

The anime will premiere in April. The anime was previously slated to premiere in January, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the production schedule.

Both The Slime Diaries and the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's second season will air on on Tokyo MX , MBS , BS11 , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV , making night straight months that anime from the franchise will air on TV. The first cours (quarter of a year) of the second season premiered on January 12, and will end right before The Slime Diaries begins. When The Slime Diaries ends, the second cours of the second season will begin, making night straight months that anime from the franchise will air on TV.

Yuji Ikuhara , the CG producer for the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, is directing The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime at 8-Bit , with Tsutomu Kasai , the executive producer for the main anime, as assistant director. Kotatsumikan is overseeing the the series scripts, and Risa Takai ( Time Bokan: The Villains Strike Back , Time Bokan 24 episode animation director) and Atsushi Irie ( Steamboy , Freedom ) are the character designers. R.O.N ( FLCL Progressive , FLCL Alternative , Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ) is composing the music.

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will feature a returning cast:

Vertical is releasing the The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga in English, and it describes the manga:

“Dear diary… I got reincarnated as a slime.” Even in another world, lives aren't always on the line. There's plenty of work to be done, from feeding the community and forging the items the community needs; as well as plenty of play …and hijinks throughout! Join Rimuru and friends as they kick back and enjoy their daily lives.

Shiba launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2018, and Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume in July 2020. Vertical published the fourth volume in November 2020.