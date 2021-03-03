Crunchyroll Adds 1st 3 Urusei Yatsura Anime Films to Catalog

Company also adds Muv Luv Alternative manga on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is adding the Urusei Yatsura series' first three anime films: Urusei Yatsura: Only You , Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , and Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love . The films will begin streaming on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The company also announced that it will add the Muv Luv Alternative manga to its manga section and Crunchyroll Manga app worldwide on Thursday, starting with the first four chapters at 8:00 p.m. EST. New chapters will launch every Thursday at that time.

Crunchyroll describes Urusei Yatsura: Only You :

It isn't easy being a guy-especially if you're Ataru Morobishi, the luckless lecher of love by Lum, the aviating Alien Princess with a very short temper. Lum doesn't need much assistance going ballistic when everyone in Tomobiki gets an invitation to Ataru's wedding...and she's not listed as the bride! It seems that some 11 years ago, Ataru played "Shadow Tag" with a young girl named Elle and won. Unfortunately, Elle was yet another Alien Princess; and on her planet, if a boy steps on a girl's shadow, they have to be married! When Elle's emissary comes to make arrangements for the marriage, Lum's friend Benten suggests a pre-emptive wedding, and with a little help, they manage to abduct Ataru. But how well will things go? After all, it seems Elle will stop at nothing to get her hands on Ataru... and Ataru will do anything to get Elle's hands on him!

Crunchyroll describes Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer :

Tomobiki High is in a frenzy to get ready for the school festival. Props need to be made, costumes designed, and maybe somewhere sleep to be had! Ataru, Lum, Shutaro, Shinobu, and the rest of Class 2-4 are determined to not be outdone this year, and they're rushing to make the final preparations for tomorrow's grand opening. Once they wake up the next morning, they continue their mad rush to get ready for tomorrow's grand opening. And then the next day... hey, isn't something strange going on? Silence lingers over the city, the buildings filled with nothing but dust and mold. Is this a dream? Or have the kids (and a few related adults) of Class 2-4 finally woken up? If they can spend each day having fun with each other, does it matter?

Crunchyroll describes Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love :

It seems that when Lum was born, a postal screwup resulted in a witchy friend of the family not getting an invitation to the celebration. The witch put a curse on Lum - that she would never be happy with her True Love. In the present, a new Amusement Park has been built in Tomobiki, and opening day finds the whole gang sampling its pleasures. At a magic show, however, Ataru gets turned into a large pink hippo-potamus... FOR REAL! When Lum attempts to track down the magician that transformed her Darling, things start to get very weird, very fast!

Discotek has licensed the six Urusei Yatsura films, and it is releasing them on Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases.

The films debuted between 1983 and 1991. AnimEigo released the films on DVD.

Discotek released the franchise 's second film, Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , on Blu-ray Disc in February 2018. Central Park Media previously released the film on VHS and DVD.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)