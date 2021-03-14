My Broken Mariko's Waka Hirako Launches New Manga This Summer

Author's early works collection shipped on March 8

Waka Hirako 's Tenrai-sama to Ningen no Heso: Hirako Waka Shoki Sakuhinshū (Lord Thunder and the Human Navel: Waka Hiroko's Early Works Collection) collection of short stories (pictured at right) revealed on March 8 that Hirako will launch a new manga titled Kairi to Yōichi this summer. Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge digital publication will reveal more information at a later date.

Yen Press published Hirako's My Broken Mariko manga in November, and it describes the story:

Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.

Kadokawa published the josei manga's one compiled volume in Japan in January 2020.

The manga won Tokyo News Services' TV Bros. magazine's Bros. Comic Award 2020 last October. The manga won the New Face Award in the Manga Division of the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards on Friday.



Source: Tenrai-sama to Ningen no Heso: Hirako Waka Shoki Sakuhinshū