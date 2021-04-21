Nintendo Increases Amount of Money in Damages in Lawsuit Against Colopl

Game developer Colopl announced on Wednesday that Nintendo has raised on April 13 the amount of money in damages that it is seeking from its lawsuit against Colopl from 4.4 billion yen (about US$40 million) to 9.6 billion yen (about US$90 million). The number is increasing due to the amount of time that has passed since the proceedings were initially filed.

Background

Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Colopl in January 2018, alleging that Colopl infringed on at least five Nintendo patents in Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game. Nintendo is seeking 4.4 billion yen (about US$40 million) in damages and a suspension of Shironeko Project .

Colopl announced a tentatively titled Shironeko New Project game for Nintendo Switch in July 2018. Nintendo issued a statement on the same day claiming its game software sales business and its lawsuit against Colopl 's original Shironeko Project game are separate matters. The game was originally slated for 2020, but it was delayed to an indefinite date. The staff decided to revise their plan for the game in order to produce a game that will better satisfy fans.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version ceased updates in 2016. The 3D action RPG features real-time battles and players can team up together in groups of four to take on foes. City building is also a prominent aspect that can affect how players' characters grow.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub .

Colopl purchased all shares of multimedia company MAGES. from the company CHIYOMARU STUDIO , and MAGES. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Colopl in March 2020.

Game director and developer Chiyomaru Shikura , representative director for both MAGES. and CHIYOMARU STUDIO , said that MAGES. would continue its operations as before under Colopl . He stated that the acquisition would allow MAGES. to expand into developing works for smartphones because Colopl is known for its smartphone game business.



