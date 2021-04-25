High-Rise Invasion Arrive Manga Ends

Kodansha 's Magapoke app published the final chapter on Saturday of Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Ōba 's Tenkū Shinpan arrive manga.

The manga is a sequel to Miura and Ōba's survival horror manga High-Rise Invasion ( Tenkū Shinpan ). The manga launched in the Magapoke app in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled volume on February 9.

Miura and Ōba launched the original High-Rise Invasion manga on DeNA 's Manga Box app in December 2013, and ended it in March 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in omnibus volumes, and the ninth volume containing volumes 17-18 shipped on March 30. The 10th volume containing volumes 19-21 will ship on September 28. Latest chapters of the manga are also available in English digitally on Manga Box 's English website.

The original manga series inspired a 12-episode anime that debuted on Netflix worldwide on February 25.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion , created by Tsuina Miura ( Ajin - Demi-Human ) and Takahiro Ōba ( Box! ), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate?

Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers , Libra of Nil Admirari ) directed the anime at Zero-G . Touko Machida ( 7SEEDS , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan ) supervised the series scripts. Yōichi Ueda ( Gangsta. ) served as character designer and chief animation director. The artists Tatsuo and Youichi Sakai composed the music.