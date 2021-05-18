Kemono Friends Pavillion Game Ends Service on June 30

Game gets offline version

The official website for UniqueWave's Kemono Friends Pavilion smartphone game announced on Monday that the game is ending service on June 30. The developers had decided that although they had been working hard on running events, and improving the game system, it would be difficult to provide services that would satisfy its customers in the current environment. The game has halted sales of in-game currency. Refunds will be offered to players from July 1 to July 31.

The game will get an offline version that will allow players to use some features, such as watching opening movies and browsing Kemo Talks and some archive information on all the Friends. The developers will announce the release date of the offline version at a later time.

The new Pavilion Manjū and Team Activities features, which were previously announced during the game's third anniversary, have been canceled. A "thank you event" will be held in the game starting on May 26 until the game ends service.

The game launched in January 2018.

In the game, players use Japari Manjū food items and Toys to attract Friends to various areas of a park. Players can use Sandstars to make new Toys with an SS Printer. The game features Friends from the anime and previous app, as well as new Friends. Certain Friends perform rare actions with specific Toys. When each Friend first enters the park, players get a new entry in their Friend Archive. The collected Friends can have conversations with more than 400 types of Kemo Talk.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Discotek Media shipped the first season on Blu-ray Disc in September 2019.

Kemono Friends 2 , the Kemono Friends anime's second season, premiered in January 2019. The anime had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise has also inspired smartphone apps. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018. The Kemono Friends 3 smartphone game and the Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game both launched in 2019.

Source: Kemono Freinds Pavillion game's website and Twitter account via Yaraon!