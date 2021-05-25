Yūya Takahashi's Monstaboo Manga Ends

Manga about girl with dark secret meeting monster launched in June 2019

The June issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine published the final chapter of Yūya Takahashi and TALI's Monstaboo manga on Tuesday. Square Enix will publish the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on July 25.

The manga centers on Maruka Suzuki, a girl who plays the part of the good ace student at her middle school, but hides a disturbing secret: her father became a monster once, and killer her mother. Since then she has lived with the understanding that she will die. One day, she is attacked by a monster called an Adaruto, but is saved by another Adaruto named Mochizuki, whom she falls in love with at first sight.

Takahashi and TALI launched the manga in Big Gangan in June 2019, and Square Enix published the manga's third volume in December.

Takahashi has written and supervised the scripts for such anime as Laughing Under the Clouds , Lupin III: Part IV , Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie , and Luck & Logic .