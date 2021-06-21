Horimiya Manga Gets Special 1-Shot Epilogue Chapter in July

Manga's final volume also ships on July 16

The July issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed last Friday that Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga will have a special one-shot chapter in the magazine's next issue on July 16. The manga's 16th and final volume will also ship on the same day. The new one-shot will have a story that takes place immediately after Hori and Miyamura graduate.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga, and ended it on March 18. HERO supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga in September 2020. Yen Press published the 14th volume in July 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan on January 9. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it debuted an English dub on February 5.