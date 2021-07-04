Shikizakura Anime's Video Previews May'n's Ending Song

The official YouTube channel for Chukyo TV and Sublimation 's original "near-future science-fiction battle action" anime Shikizakura began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Shikizakura" by May'n .

The anime will premiere in October. The first episode of the anime debuted on the Anime Expo Lite online event on Sunday. Anime Expo describes the anime:

In the place of Shikizakura (cherry trees), where autumn leaves and cherry blossoms are flourishing and where the human world intersects with the demon world, a ritual to save the human world is about to begin… Kakeru Miwa, a high school student, gets involved in a battle between powered suits and oni that emerge from the demon world to prey on Onis manifest themselves in this world by possessing humans. Only “Yoroi,” powered suit that is a fusion of ancient secrets and cutting-edge technology, can protect people from onis. Kakeru puts on a Yoroi by chance and becomes a semi-official member of a team that fights against onis. Determined to become a hero, Kakeru battles Onis to protect Ouka Myojin, the shrine maiden destined to save the world. In the season of Shikizakura, in midst of autumn leaves and a flurry of cherry petals, Ouka performs a dance as a shrine maiden. At the place where the past and the future, this world and the alien world, people's thoughts and hopes all meet, a tale of heroic action-adventure begins!

The anime is set in the Tōkai region, and most of the series' main staff members are based in the area. Shin'ya Sugai ( Walking Meat ) is directing the anime at Sublimation ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Ghost in the Shell Arise , Yamato 2202 CG animation), with Tomoyasu Nishimura ( Maria the Virgin Witch , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ) as producer. Both Sugai and Nishimura are board members of Sublimation . Ryōga Inoue ( K&K Design ) is credited for character designs, and Manabu Nakatake ( Sket Dance ) is designing those characters for animation. Takumi Saitou is credited as both composer and sound director.

Asuka will perform the opening theme song "Believe Myself."

TYK Promotion , which is based in Nagoya, Aichi, held auditions for new voice actors for the anime's seven main characters. The staff also held an audition for an English-speaking role in the anime at Anime Expo in July 2019. The anime's main staff judged the audition.