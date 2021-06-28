Anime Expo Lite Virtual Event Hosts World Premiere of Shikizakura Anime

Anime will then premiere in Japan in October

The staff of the Anime Expo Lite virtual event announced on its website on Friday that it will host the world premiere of Chukyo TV and Sublimation 's original "near-future science-fiction battle action" anime Shikizakura on July 4 at 5:15 p.m. PDT (8:15 p.m. EDT). The premiere episode will only be available during the live stream will not be available to watch through video on demand .

Anime Expo describes the anime:

In the place of Shikizakura (cherry trees), where autumn leaves and cherry blossoms are flourishing and where the human world intersects with the demon world, a ritual to save the human world is about to begin… Kakeru Miwa, a high school student, gets involved in a battle between powered suits and oni that emerge from the demon world to prey on Onis manifest themselves in this world by possessing humans. Only “Yoroi,” powered suit that is a fusion of ancient secrets and cutting-edge technology, can protect people from onis. Kakeru puts on a Yoroi by chance and becomes a semi-official member of a team that fights against onis. Determined to become a hero, Kakeru battles Onis to protect Ouka Myojin, the shrine maiden destined to save the world. In the season of Shikizakura, in midst of autumn leaves and a flurry of cherry petals, Ouka performs a dance as a shrine maiden. At the place where the past and the future, this world and the alien world, people's thoughts and hopes all meet, a tale of heroic action-adventure begins!

The anime will premiere in October. Shin'ya Sugai ( Walking Meat ) is directing the anime at Sublimation ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Ghost in the Shell Arise , Yamato 2202 CG animation), with Tomoyasu Nishimura ( Maria the Virgin Witch , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ) as producer. Both Sugai and Nishimura are board members of Sublimation . Ryōga Inoue ( K&K Design ) is credited for character designs, and Manabu Nakatake ( Sket Dance ) is designing those characters for animation. Takumi Saitou is credited as both composer and sound director.

Asuka will perform the opening theme song "Believe Myself" and May'n will perform the anime's ending theme song.

TYK Promotion , which is based in Nagoya, Aichi, held auditions for new voice actors for the anime's seven main characters. The staff also held an audition for an English-speaking role in the anime at Anime Expo in July 2019. The anime's main staff judged the audition.