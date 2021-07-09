Viz to Release Demon Slayer Spinoff Manga, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Alice in Borderland, More Manga

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday new manga and books that will launch in fall 2021-spring 2022.

Title: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga



Creators: Riku Sanjō (story), Kōji Inada (art)



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: With the help of his friends, Dai will set out on a grand adventure to become the hero he was meant to be in the first arc of the legendary adventure series set in the world of Dragon Quest .



Title: Alice in Borderland manga



Creators: Haro Aso



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: Ryohei's sick of the world, but his new world has a sick joke in store for him: it's a game, and the only way to survive is to play.





Title: Sakamoto Days manga



Creators: Yūto Suzuki



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: The Flame Hashira and the Water Hashira star in two back-to-back tales set in the world of Demon Slayer !





Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba --Stories of Water and Flame manga



Creators: Ryōji Hirano



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: Things are about to get super INconvenient for convenience store owner Taro Sakamoto when his past as a legendary assassin catches up to him!





Title: Ima Koi: Now I'm In Love manga



Creator: Ayuko Hatta



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: After years of missing out on love and dating for fear of rejection, Satomi decisively blurts out her feelings, but now the hard part comes: dating!





Title: Came the Mirror & Other Tales manga



Creator: Rumiko Takahashi



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: Rumiko Takahashi , beloved creator of Inuyasha , Ranma 1/2 , and Urusei Yatsura , is back with an eclectic collection of short stories--Came the Mirror & Other Tales! Plus, a rare, autobiographical tale about the mangaka's lifelong love for manga





Title: Deadpool Samurai manga



Creators: Sanshirō Kasama (writer), Hikaru Uesugi (artist)



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: Deadpool moves to Tokyo and encounters just about every kind of shonen trope you can think of! Chaos and humor collide in Deadpool: Samurai, out Spring 2022!





Title: Pokémon Adventures : X•Y manga



Creators: Hidenori Kusaka , Satoshi Yamamoto



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: Awesome Pokémon Adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon X and Y video games! The reclusive child prodigy Pokémon Trainer, X, is stirred out of hiding after a surprise attack!





Title: Orochi : The Perfect Edition manga



Creator: Kazuo Umezz



Release: Spring 2022



Summary: The classic manga from horror master Kazuo Umezz gets a whole new format! The deluxe hardcover series Orochi : The Perfect Edition, featuring nine of his classic interconnected short stories, is out Spring 2022!





Title: Bone Collection manga



Creator: Jun Kirararazaka



Release: Fall 2021 (digital)



Summary: Grow a backbone and tap into your inner exorcist powers with both volumes of Bone Collection!





Title: Me & Roboco manga



Creator: Shūhei Miyazaki



Release: Fall 2021 (digital)



Summary: In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!





Title: Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin manga



Creator: Ryūhei Tamura



Release: Fall 2021 (digital)



Summary: Ryūhei Tamura brings you the fishiest cop manga to ever hit Shonen Jump ! A missing cult, a mysterious little girl, and his new partner--a dolphin!





Title: Mitama Security: Spirit Busters manga



Creator: Tsurun Hatamune



Release: Fall 2021 (digital)



Summary: Rena's haunted by spirits, but when a strange guy comes to bust them, he may be more of a hindrance than a help!





Title: Magu-chan: God of Destruction manga



Creator: Kei Kamiki



Release: Fall 2021 (digital)



Summary: The reign of Mag, the God of Destruction, ends and he washes up on shore in a cute new form.





Title: Star Wars: Tribute to Star Wars book



Creators: Various



Release: Spring 2022



Summary:Explore the galaxy through the beautiful artwork of 45 outstanding Japanese manga artists and illustrators, including Akira Himekawa , Taiyo Matsumoto , and Yoshikazu Yasuhiko .





Title: JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki



Creator: Hirohiko Araki



Release: Spring 2022

Summary: The electrifying world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unveiled in this print-bound art compendium that's a must for any fan of Araki-Sensei!





Title: Art of The Tale of the Princess Kaguya



Creators: Isao Takahata , Riko Sakaguchi



Release: Spring 2022

Summary: Based on the masterpiece film from Studio Ghibli cofounder Isao Takahata , this is the untold story of Princess Kaguya. Includes scene-by-scene illustrations and character dialogue from the film.





Title: The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Picture Book



Creators: Isao Takahata , Riko Sakaguchi



Release: Spring 2022

Summary: The art and words of Isao Takahata 's gorgeous adaptation of the classic tale come to life! This book captures the breathtaking art of the Studio Ghibli film from conception to production.





Title: Demon Slayer : The Official Coloring Book



Creator: Art from Koyoharu Gotouge



Release: Spring 2022

Summary: Now THIS is a coloring book! Add color to over seventy illustrations featuring your favorite characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , with art by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge !





Title: Uzumaki Coloring Book



Creator: Selected art from Junji Ito



Release: Spring 2022

Summary: The bizarre masterpiece of horror manga from Junji Ito , has been transformed into the Uzumaki Coloring Book.





Title: Onigiri cookbook



Creator: Ai Watanabe, Samuel Trifot, Akiko Ida



Release: Spring 2022

Summary: Japanese rice balls are about to get really fun! A variety of recipes for these convenient little snacks, curated by popular Parisian onigiri restaurant Gili-Gili, are packed into this cookbook!



