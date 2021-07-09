News
Viz to Release Demon Slayer Spinoff Manga, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Alice in Borderland, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday new manga and books that will launch in fall 2021-spring 2022.
Title: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga
Creators: Riku Sanjō (story), Kōji Inada (art)
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: With the help of his friends, Dai will set out on a grand adventure to become the hero he was meant to be in the first arc of the legendary adventure series set in the world of Dragon Quest.
Title: Alice in Borderland manga
Creators: Haro Aso
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Ryohei's sick of the world, but his new world has a sick joke in store for him: it's a game, and the only way to survive is to play.
Title: Sakamoto Days manga
Creators: Yūto Suzuki
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: The Flame Hashira and the Water Hashira star in two back-to-back tales set in the world of Demon Slayer!
Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba--Stories of Water and Flame manga
Creators: Ryōji Hirano
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Things are about to get super INconvenient for convenience store owner Taro Sakamoto when his past as a legendary assassin catches up to him!
Title: Ima Koi: Now I'm In Love manga
Creator: Ayuko Hatta
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: After years of missing out on love and dating for fear of rejection, Satomi decisively blurts out her feelings, but now the hard part comes: dating!
Title: Came the Mirror & Other Tales manga
Creator: Rumiko Takahashi
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Rumiko Takahashi, beloved creator of Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and Urusei Yatsura, is back with an eclectic collection of short stories--Came the Mirror & Other Tales! Plus, a rare, autobiographical tale about the mangaka's lifelong love for manga
Title: Deadpool Samurai manga
Creators: Sanshirō Kasama (writer), Hikaru Uesugi (artist)
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Deadpool moves to Tokyo and encounters just about every kind of shonen trope you can think of! Chaos and humor collide in Deadpool: Samurai, out Spring 2022!
Title: Pokémon Adventures: X•Y manga
Creators: Hidenori Kusaka, Satoshi Yamamoto
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Awesome Pokémon Adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon X and Y video games! The reclusive child prodigy Pokémon Trainer, X, is stirred out of hiding after a surprise attack!
Title: Orochi: The Perfect Edition manga
Creator: Kazuo Umezz
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: The classic manga from horror master Kazuo Umezz gets a whole new format! The deluxe hardcover series Orochi: The Perfect Edition, featuring nine of his classic interconnected short stories, is out Spring 2022!
Title: Bone Collection manga
Creator: Jun Kirararazaka
Release: Fall 2021 (digital)
Summary: Grow a backbone and tap into your inner exorcist powers with both volumes of Bone Collection!
Title: Me & Roboco manga
Creator: Shūhei Miyazaki
Release: Fall 2021 (digital)
Summary: In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!
Title: Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin manga
Creator: Ryūhei Tamura
Release: Fall 2021 (digital)
Summary: Ryūhei Tamura brings you the fishiest cop manga to ever hit Shonen Jump! A missing cult, a mysterious little girl, and his new partner--a dolphin!
Title: Mitama Security: Spirit Busters manga
Creator: Tsurun Hatamune
Release: Fall 2021 (digital)
Summary: Rena's haunted by spirits, but when a strange guy comes to bust them, he may be more of a hindrance than a help!
Title: Magu-chan: God of Destruction manga
Creator: Kei Kamiki
Release: Fall 2021 (digital)
Summary: The reign of Mag, the God of Destruction, ends and he washes up on shore in a cute new form.
Title: Star Wars: Tribute to Star Wars book
Creators: Various
Release: Spring 2022
Summary:Explore the galaxy through the beautiful artwork of 45 outstanding Japanese manga artists and illustrators, including Akira Himekawa, Taiyo Matsumoto, and Yoshikazu Yasuhiko.
Title: JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki
Creator: Hirohiko Araki
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: The electrifying world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unveiled in this print-bound art compendium that's a must for any fan of Araki-Sensei!
Title: Art of The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Creators: Isao Takahata, Riko Sakaguchi
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Based on the masterpiece film from Studio Ghibli cofounder Isao Takahata, this is the untold story of Princess Kaguya. Includes scene-by-scene illustrations and character dialogue from the film.
Title: The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Picture Book
Creators: Isao Takahata, Riko Sakaguchi
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: The art and words of Isao Takahata's gorgeous adaptation of the classic tale come to life! This book captures the breathtaking art of the Studio Ghibli film from conception to production.
Title: Demon Slayer: The Official Coloring Book
Creator: Art from Koyoharu Gotouge
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Now THIS is a coloring book! Add color to over seventy illustrations featuring your favorite characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, with art by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge!
Title: Uzumaki Coloring Book
Creator: Selected art from Junji Ito
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: The bizarre masterpiece of horror manga from Junji Ito, has been transformed into the Uzumaki Coloring Book.
Title: Onigiri cookbook
Creator: Ai Watanabe, Samuel Trifot, Akiko Ida
Release: Spring 2022
Summary: Japanese rice balls are about to get really fun! A variety of recipes for these convenient little snacks, curated by popular Parisian onigiri restaurant Gili-Gili, are packed into this cookbook!
Source: Viz Media's Twitter account