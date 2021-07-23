Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime's Trailer Reveals Alessia Cara's Music

Cara contributes new original song "Feel You Now" with new key art also unveiled

The staff and cast for this fall's Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series debuted a new trailer and key art for the project during their streamed [email protected] 2021 panel on Friday. They announced that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara is contributing music to the series, including the original song "Feel You Now" as heard in the trailer:





The dark science fiction anime series delves into who is running the world in the aftermath of the Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 anime short — after the Tyrell Corporation from the original Blade Runner film (set in 2019) and before the Wallace Corporation from the Blade Runner 2049 sequel. Unlike the films, the series is set from the perspective of the hunted -- a female replicant or an artifically created humanoid being. The staff emphasized that the anime series reflects the dystopian world with the anti-capitalist themes from Philip K. Dick 's original novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Because of that, it also reflects what is happening in the real world now in that, despite the class divide, discrimination, and alienation, there could still be love and hope.

The cast includes (English/Japanese):

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are partnering with Alcon Entertainment to produce the 13-episode television anime series. The anime is based on Blade Runner 2049 , the sequel to the 1982 Blade Runner film. The series' story will take place in 2032, between the two films, and will include some familiar characters.

Shinji Aramaki ( Ultraman , Appleseed ) and Kenji Kamiyama ( Ultraman , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) are directing all the episodes at Sola Digital Arts . Both directors previously worked together on Ultraman and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 . Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) is a creative producer on the series.

Andrew Kosove , Broderick Johnson , Laura Lancaster , and Al-Francis Cuenca of Alcon Entertainment are executive producers on the project along with Sola Digital Arts ' Joseph Chou . Alcon executive Ben Roberts is serving as co-executive producer, and Production I.G 's Mitsuhisa Ishikawa is a production adviser.

Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to an English-dubbed version of the show outside of Asia, and will air the anime in the United States on its Toonami block. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide. The anime is scheduled to premiere this fall on Adult Swim in Canada.

Crunchyroll previously streamed the " Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 " anime short in September 2017, shortly before the debut of Blade Runner 2049 . Watanabe directed the anime short at Cygames Pictures , Shukou Murase ( Halo Legends , Mobile Suit Gundam Wing ) served as character designer and animation director, and Flying Lotus composed the music.

The original film from director Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford is based on Philip K. Dick 's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? novel. The Blade Runner 2049 sequel debuted in October 2017.