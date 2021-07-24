A Couple of Cuckoos' Miki Yoshikawa Launches New Manga in October

New manga is titled Hiiragi-san no Kyūketsu Jijō

A livestream event for the television anime adaptation of Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos manga revealed on Saturday that Yoshikawa will launch a new manga titled Hiiragi-san no Kyūketsu Jijō (Hiiragi's Bloodsucking Situation) in the November issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine , which will ship on October 8. Yoshikawa published a one-shot for the "family comedy" manga in 2019.

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 16. A novel for the franchise shipped on April 14. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

The anime will premiere in 2022, and the staff will reveal more cast, a second visual, and a second promotional video in September.

Yoshikawa's Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches manga series ended in February 2017, and the 28th and final compiled volume shipped in April 2017. Crunchyroll released manga chapters online overseas as they were published in Japan, and Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in print. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Yoshikawa debuted with her Glory Days manga in 2003, and worked briefly as an assistant for Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail ). She then published the original Yankee-kun to Megane-chan one-shot manga, before turning it into a full series. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2010.