Sony Pictures Streams Marvel Anime: X-Men on YouTube

Sony Pictures Television began streaming the first episode of Madhouse 's anime adaptation of Marvel Comics ' X-Men franchise on its Throwback Toons YouTube channel on Saturday.

Sony describes the Marvel Anime: X-Men series:

When a mutant high school student named Hisako Ichiki goes missing in Northern Japan, her parents ask Professor Xavier for his help. Sensing that Hisako's disappearance is of great importance to mutantkind, Professor X gathers his X-Men together. However, due to the loss of his lover, Jean, Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, refuses to return.

Marvel Anime: X-Men features 12-episodes and premiered in the U.S. in October 2011. The anime originally debuted in Japan in April 2011. In the series' English dub Matthew Porter plays Cyclops, and Steven Blum reprises his Wolverine role from the American series Wolverine and the X-Men and various video games. The Japanese Studio Madhouse produced all four Marvel Anime series.

The Throwback Toons YouTube channel began streaming the Iron Man Anime series on July 31 and the Marvel Anime: Wolverine series on August 21.