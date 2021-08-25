Sony Pictures Streams Marvel Anime: Wolverine on YouTube

Sony Pictures Television began streaming the first episode of the Marvel Anime: Wolverine series on its Throwback Toons YouTube channel on Saturday.

Sony describes the Marvel Anime: Wolverine series:

One night in New York; Logan saves a man named Tesshin Asano who was being attacked by members of AIM equipped with cloaking devices and metal destroying weaponry. Asano tells Wolverine about the whereabouts of his missing love; Mariko Yashida; and the crime organization Kuzuryu; the leader of which is Mariko's father; Shingen. Mariko is allegedly arranged to be married to a man named Hideki Kurohagi in order to expand his operations. In order to find Mariko; who was kidnapped from New York a year ago; Logan flies to Tokyo and infiltrates the Yashida household; but is detected by Shingen. After his henchmen are defeated; Shingen challenges Logan to a bokken fight. Logan barely manages to withstand Shingen's swordsman skills; but is shot with a drugged dart by Hideki; before going into a rage and bringing out his claws.

The series based on the Marvel Comics character premiered in 2011.

The story is loosely based on the graphic novel by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller , and involves Logan trying to save his Japanese lover, Mariko, from her crime-lord father, Shingen. Logan teams up with a young assassin, Yukio. Milo Ventimiglia ( Heroes , Rocky Balboa ) voices the titular character in the English dub .

The Throwback Toons YouTube channel began streaming the Iron Man Anime series on July 31.