Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Game Launches for PC via Steam on September 15

Marvelous also releases free Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin crossover DLC

Marvelous announced on Tuesday in a trailer commemorating the 25th anniversary of its Story of Seasons ( Bokujo Monogatari ) video game franchise that its Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ( Bokujō Monogatari Olive Town to Kibō no Daichi ) game will release for PC via Steam on September 16 (Japan time). The game as well as its "Expansion Pass Set" bundle is available for pre-order.

XSEED Games confirmed on Tuesday the game will also launch in English on September 15 on Steam , and those who pre-order the game will get a pre-order discount and the Buffalo costume DLC.

Marvelous will also release a free crossover DLC featuring an outfit of Sakuna from Edelweiss' Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) game. The DLC will be available from September 16 to March 31, 2022.

Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town game for the Nintendo Switch shipped in Japan on February 25 and in the West on March 23.

XSEED Games describes the game:

The latest entry in the long-running farming/life simulation franchise , originally known as Bokujo Monogatari in Japan, is a brand-new adventure that drops eager explorers in Olive Town, a charming seaside community on the edge of the untamed frontier, where they will work to breathe life back into their grandfather's dilapidated farm. Though it may at first appear to be a sleepy burg, Olive Town is home to dozens of unique characters to befriend when players are ready to take a break from building their dream farm.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in North America in November 2020 and in Europe and Australia later that month.