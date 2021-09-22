Himouto! Umaru-chan's Sankaku Head Launches New Manga on November 4

Heisei Shо̄nen Dan is "nostalgic festival" set during Heisei era

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Sankaku Head is drawing a new manga titled Heisei Shōnen Dan that will debut in the magazine's 49th issue on November 4. The magazine teases the manga as a "nostalgic festival" set during the Heisei era (1989-2019).

Sankaku Head previously announced on Twitter on September 13 that he was hiring an assistant for a new manga serialization. The new assistant will be responsible for drawing backgrounds.

Sankaku Head 's Made in Hikkomuse (or Maid in Hikkomuse ) manga debuted in Weekly Young Jump in November 2018, and ended in its seventh volume, which shipped on January 19. The manga creator also drew a three-chapter manga titled Ore no Yome no Yome no Ore (My Wife's Wife's Me), which launched on February 25.

Sankaku Head launched the original Himouto! Umaru-chan manga in Weekly Young Jump in 2013 (after running an earlier two-chapter Himouto! Umaru-chan ! version in Miracle Jump in 2012), and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in December 2017. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired the Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan , Himouto! Umaru-chan S , and Himouto! Umaru-chan SS spinoff manga. Himouto! Umaru-chan SS ended in February 2017, and Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan ended in September 2017.

Sankaku Head launched the Himouto! Umaru-chan G manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2017, and ended it in April 2018.

The main manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video.

Himōto! Umaru-chan R , the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States.