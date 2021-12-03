Anime Limited Posts Update About Delivery of Ultimate Evangelion Blu-ray Set

A thousand copies expected to be delivered in December, remaining stock will be delivered as soon as possible in the New Year

Anime Limited has made an announcement regarding the delivery of the Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition Blu-ray.

The company expects to receive a thousand units "on or around" December 10, which will be in time to deliver in December.

All remaining stock will arrive in early January 2022, and will ship as soon as possible. Anime Limited apologises for the fact that some customers will not have their copy of the Ultimate Edition shipped before Christmas.

All customers who ordered the product will be contacted by email, and informed of the status and expected shipping time of their expected order. Customers are also advised to check the shipping address on their order. If their address has changed, they can contact Anime Limited through the Contact Us form on the AllTheAnime website.