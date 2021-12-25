Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, Opening Song Artist

The official website for the new Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime debuted the anime's teaser promotional video on Sunday. The video announces the main cast and the opening theme song's artist.

The anime stars:

The singer ZAQ is performing the opening theme song "ASEED."

Tensho ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , Azur Lane ) is directing the anime at his Bibury Animation Studio and Bibury Animation CG studio. Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , Blade of the Immortal , Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka ) is writing and overseeing the scripts in collaboration with Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System , Psycho-Pass 3 , Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector scripts). Rui Tomono ( The Relative Worlds ), Makoto Ishiwata ( Psycho-Pass Dominator design), and Yōjo Ōta ( Azur Lane Demon Fox design) are credited for concept designs. Masayuki Nonaka ( Rewrite , Azur Lane ) and Yō Nakagawa ( Azur Lane assistant animation director) are the character designers and chief animation directors. The illustrator huke is credited for the original work and original character concepts.

The Walt Disney Company will stream Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall worldwide. The company's Disney+ service will exclusively stream the anime in Japan, but Disney did not specify which venue or venues will offer the anime outside Japan.

The Black Rock Shooter franchise began with an illustration by huke of the eponymous character, which he posted on pixiv on December 26, 2007. The illustration inspired a song of the same title by supercell using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid, and later spawned a 2010 original video anime ( OVA ) and a 2012 television anime, as well as spinoff manga, games, and figures depicting the character.

Discotek Media released the 2012 television anime of Black Rock Shooter on Blu-ray Disc on July 27 earlier this year.