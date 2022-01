Sentai Filmworks Announces Kakegurui×× Anime's English Dub Cast

Company will release 2nd season on BD on January 25

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday the English dub cast for its planned release of Kakegurui×× , the second anime season based on Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui manga, on Blu-ray Disc on January 25.

The English dub cast, which features returning members from the anime's first season, includes:

John Swasey is the ADR Director and wrote the ADR script with Blake Jackson . Brent Marshall is in charge of the mix. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

The anime's first season ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. Sentai Filmworks previously licensed the first season.

The anime's second season, titled Kakegurui×× , premiered in January 2019. Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.

Kawamoto and Naomura's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan last June after two COVID-19 delays.

Source: Sentai Filmworks