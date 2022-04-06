Bubble Anime Film's Trailer Highlights Story

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio . The trailer introduces the film's story, focusing on the song that only Hibiki and Uta can hear.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

Eve performs the newly created opening theme song "Bubble feat. Uta."

Singer-songwriter Riria. performs the ending theme song "Jaa ne, Mata ne." (See You, Catch You Later.) " Riria. " (written with a period.) gained fans when she began posting songs on TikTok and YouTube without revealing her face in the fall of 2019, and she has since garnered over 1.7 million followers across several social media platforms. She is not only singing the ending theme song but also voicing the heroine Uta. This is the first voice-acting role for Rina., who was personally requested by director Tetsuro Araki and producer Genki Kawamura .

The characters in the top row (left to right) in the visual above include protagonists Hibiki ( Jun Shison ) and Uta ( Riria. ), the scientist Makoto ( Alice Hirose ), and Shin ( Mamoru Miyano ). The characters in the bottom row (left to right) include Kai ( Yuuki Kaji ), Usagi ( Sayaka Senbongi ), the leader of Denki Ninja ( Tasuku Hatanaka ), the leader of Undertaker ( Marina Inoue ), and the leader of Kantō Mad Lobster ( Shinichiro Miki ).

Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. The film played as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 10-20.

In 2018, Netfix announced a comprehensive business alliance with Production I.G and BONES on Wednesday. The alliance includes both Production I.G and its sister anime studio in the IG Port group, Wit Studio . Wit Studio is also producing the original anime Vampire in the Garden , which will debut in Netflix on May 16.