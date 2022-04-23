Ranking of Kings Anime Wins March's Galaxy Award

Japanese Broadcast Critics Association awards anime for its depth of characters, multilayered story

The Japanese Broadcast Critics Association announced on Friday that the television anime of Sōsuke Tōka 's Ranking of Kings ( Ōsama Ranking ) manga won one of the four Galaxy Awards for March.

Since 1963, the Galaxy Awards honor outstanding programs, individuals, and groups with the hope of improving the quality of Japanese broadcast culture. As the anime won a monthly award, it will also be a candidate for the association's yearly Galaxy Awards.

The association stated it selected the anime for its depth of characters, multilayered story, "remarkably impressive action scenes," and expressions of complex feelings.

The Ranking of Kings anime premiered on October 14, and ran for 23 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation also streamed an English dub.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017.

Previous winners in the last few years of the Galaxy Awards includes the live-action television series adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga 's What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga, the GeGeGe no Kitarō anime, the television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga, and NHK 's three-episode live-action mini-series adaptation of Hirohiko Araki 's Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) manga.

Sources: Broadcast Critics Association, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web