RetroCrush Adds Digimon Adventure Tri, TokuSHOUTsu Content; Midnight Pulp Adds Godzilla Films

Digital Media Rights announced on Monday that it has added the Digimon Adventure tri. anime films to its RetroCrush streaming service, and it is adding select content from the TokuSHOUTsu linear streaming service. In addition, video streaming service Midnight Pulp added five Godzilla titles.

RetroCrush is streaming the following Digimon Adventure tri. films:

Digimon Adventure tri.: Future will stream on the service within the next two weeks. RetroCrush 's TokuSHOUTsu content is only available on the iTunes , Google Play , Apple TV , Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox applications.

Midnight Pulp added the following Godzilla titles:

Godzilla , The Uncut Japanese Original ( Gojira )

, The Uncut Japanese Original ( ) Mothra vs. Godzilla

Godzilla vs. Hedorah

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs. Megalon

Digimon Adventure tri.: Reunion opened in Japan in November 2015. Digimon Adventure tri. Determination opened in March 2016. Digimon Adventure tri.: Confession opened in September 2016. Digimon Adventure tri. : Loss opened in February 2017. Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence opened in September 2017. Digimon Adventure tri.: Future opened in Japan in May 2018.

Cinedigm announced in January that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush , AsianCrush , and Midnight Pulp streaming services.

RetroCrush recently launched a section for live-action content on its streaming service that contains anime industry documentaries and live-action series related to anime and manga.

Source: Email correspondence